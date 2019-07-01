Lil Nas X Celebrates Pride Month By Coming Out, Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Lil Nas X attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The country singer suggests listening to one of his songs off his latest album for a better understanding.

Written by Paul Meara

Sunday (June 30) was the official last day of Pride Month and to celebrate it, country hip-hop star Lil Nas X confirmed news for many of his fans and surprised many more with some news about his sexuality.

In a Twitter post, the country singer asked fans to re-listen to a track off of his recent EP, 7, with fresh ears.

"Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," he said in a tweet that ended with rainbow and sparkle emojis. 

Even upon another listen, some fans pointed out that the lyrics are still rather vague. However, Nas X does mention the struggle to publicly be who he is, not wanting to look back and the regrets of not letting the world in on a big part of who he is.

“Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know,” he says in the song. “Embracin’ this news I behold unfolding / I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time / But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine.”

Nas X himself was surprised that not more people picked up on his sexuality when he originally dropped his debut project earlier this month.

Regardless, Lil Nas X has already had an incredible year so far. His viral smash “Old Town Road” has become one of the biggest hits of all time and 7 is currently doing well on the charts. 

Congrats to the young musician for living his truth!

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

