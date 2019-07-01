Lil Nas X Celebrates Pride Month By Coming Out, Fans React

Sunday (June 30) was the official last day of Pride Month and to celebrate it, country hip-hop star Lil Nas X confirmed news for many of his fans and surprised many more with some news about his sexuality.

In a Twitter post, the country singer asked fans to re-listen to a track off of his recent EP, 7, with fresh ears.

"Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," he said in a tweet that ended with rainbow and sparkle emojis.