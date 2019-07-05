Tyga Shuts Down Interviewer After He’s Asked About Kylie Jenner

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
No matter if you’ve broken up, moved on and ended up with an entirely different person, once you’ve dated a KarJenner, it apparently follows you for the rest of your life.
Take Tyga for instance. He and Kylie Jenner broke up in 2016, yet he’s still being asked to this day about his former relationship with the reality star and makeup mogul.
The Cali rapper has answered a plethora of questions about the subject during the three years he’s been split with Kylie, yet media outlets still want to get their clicks and views by asking Tyga more about it. Finally, he’s shutting it all down.
During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Tyga slyly relayed his frustration over being asked about old flames. First, co-host Kate Garraway asked, "What was it like dating someone in the public eye when you already have such a big career?"
His response: "It's just dating,” he said. “You date, you move on, you date again, you move on. It's just a part of life, it's part of evolving. It's just learning. There's no preparation. You have to learn from mistakes and you grow better."
Then co-host Adil Ray went in, asking directly about Tyga being with Kylie and whether he regrets appearing on Kylie's family show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, to which he replied: "Nah. I don't want to talk too much about it. Do you know what I'm saying?"
The only real connection Tyga still has with the Kardashian clan is a very loose one. He fathers King Cairo, whose mother, Blac Chyna, is the ex of Rob Kardashian.
Kylie Jenner is currently in a relationship with Travis Scott and shares daughter Stormi Webster with the Houston rapper. It’s unclear if Tyga is dating anyone at the moment. It was rumored he was with Jenner’s friend Tammy Hembrow, however that was all shut down after it was revealed that they were just “longtime friends.”
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
