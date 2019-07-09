Jay-Z Collaborates With Legal Weed Company As Brand Strategist

Adding to his already impressive resume, from entertainment to investments to sports, Jay-Z is entering the legal cannabis game.

The rap mogul will partner with Caliva, a California-based cannabis company, as its Chief Brand Strategist.

During the multi-year partnership, the Brooklyn native will assist the company’s creative decisions, outreach efforts and strategy, in addition addressing the controversial social justice issues surrounding weed legalization.

More specifically, the 49-year-old will advocate for those incarcerated due to marijuana infractions and those who have been excluded from the legal weed business.

In a press release on the company’s website, Jay, born Shawn Carter, revealed why he’s collaborating with Caliva:

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level. With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva's expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way."

Dennis O’Malley, Caliva’s CEO, divulged how Jay-Z sought out Caliva as the perfect partner to help advocate change.

“For Jay-Z to seek out Caliva as a partner is humbling and confirms our mission of being the most trusted name in cannabis,” O’Malley disclosed in a statement. “To find that we were in complete alignment around our values and ethos was just a home run. We believe this partnership is unparalleled in this or any business and we could not be more pleased to be working with him and have him as our Chief Brand Strategist.”

Despite legal legalization on the rise in the United States, as Illinois became the 11th state to legalize recreational use, the nation’s war on drugs disproportionately imprisons the Black community for weed-related crimes.

We look forward to see Jay shine in his latest venture.