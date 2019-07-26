R. Kelly's Alleged Girlfriends Are Standing By His Side

Azriel Clary’s family were hoping she’d leave R. Kelly and come back to them, but that’s looking like it’s not going to be the case.

According to TMZ, Azriel is planning to fly to New York City to support R. Kelly and his sexual assault case.

The singer’s attorneys Douglas Anton and Steve Greenberg tell the site that Azriel will be joining Joycelyn Savage, Kelly’s other girlfriend, in attending his arraignment on Friday (August 2). They also want to make it clear that the effort is to present a united front of support for Kelly.

According to Anton, the two women have supported R. Kelly at previous court appearances and plan to arrive on Thursday and stay in Brooklyn where Kelly will be held by U.S. Marshalls.

R. Kelly has been hit with a five-count federal indictment, which includes racketeering and kidnapping. He also faces a 13-count indictment in Illinois federal court. He is facing 195 years in prison.