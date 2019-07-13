Report: R. Kelly’s Former Staffers Help FBI Recover 20 Sex Tapes Of Underage Girls

R. Kelly’s alleged illegal activity went on for years due to the help of many enablers. It’s those individuals though who are now reportedly partially responsible for the singer’s demise.

According to TMZ, Gerald Griggs, who represents Joycelyn Savage’s family, says the federal investigation run by the Northern District of Illinois discovered over 20 videos of Kelly engaged in sex acts with girls under the age of 18.

The tapes reportedly involve multiple victims and were turned into investigators by Kelly’s longtime enablers. Griggs’ claims the videos are what the feds were looking for to secure R. Kelly’s most recent indictments for sex crimes, which include child pornography.

Just last month, TMZ reported that an ex-employee testified that Kelly regularly recorded sexual encounters with minors and believed federal investigators had obtained some of that video.

On Thursday (July 11), R. Kelly was arrested after a federal grand jury handed out a 13-count indictment. This comes on top of another five-count federal indictment out of the Eastern District of New York and four violations of the Mann Act.