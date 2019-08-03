A$AP Rocky is Reportedly Back In The United States And Never Going Back To Sweden

US rapper ASAP Rocky (R) leaves the district court in his car after the third day of the rapper's trial over a June street brawl on August 2, 2019 in Stockholm. - The Stockholm district court said that US rapper should be released from custody, pending the verdict of an assault trial that has garnered global attention and stirred fan outrage. (Photo by Fredrik PERSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read FREDRIK PERSSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky is Reportedly Back In The United States And Never Going Back To Sweden

The Harlem rapper was released from Swedish prison while the country mulls over whether to find him guilty of assault.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

A$AP Rocky was released from Swedish prison on Friday (August 2), and if everything goes in his favor, not only will he be acquitted of assault, but he’ll never go back to the European country.

According to TMZ, sources close to the Harlem rapper say if a self defense/not guilty verdict comes in, which is expected since Rocky was able to return to the States, he won’t return to Sweden, ever.

Rocky left Sweden just hours after judges decided to release him from prison while they decide the fate of his assault case. A decision is expected to come down on August 14, however, A$AP will not be required to return to Europe for the verdict reading, as it will be written.

Prosecutors tried to keep Rocky in jail pending the verdict, claiming he was a flight risk. The judges had the option to require him to remain in Sweden but granted him permission to leave the country.

A$AP Rocky’s release from jail comes in the wake of reports that the U.S. government warned Sweden of “negative consequences” if they were to find him guilty of assault. According to a pair of letters released by the Swedish Prosecution Authority, which were obtained by NBC News partner Aftonbladet, the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs wrote to Swedish prosecutors urging them to release Rocky.

"The government of the United States of America wants to resolve this case as soon as possible to avoid potentially negative consequences to the U.S.-Swedish bilateral relationship," Amb. Robert O'Brien wrote in the letter.

Petra Lundhm, Sweden's prosecutor-general, responded with, "No other prosecutor, not even I, may interfere with a specific case or try to affect the prosecutor responsible.”

Trump’s involvement in Rocky’s case has been widely ridiculed in Sweden. According to The Washington Post, Karin Rosander, a spokeswoman for the Swedish prosecution authority, said “she was not aware of any comparable request by any other nation in the past.”

Photo: FREDRIK PERSSON/AFP/Getty Images

