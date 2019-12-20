Angie Martinez Announces Her Return To Radio After Car Crash

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
In early November, Angie Martinez was in a severe car crash that resulted in a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae. However, after surgery and healing, the radio host is now ready to return to airwaves. Martinez shared the news by calling into The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning (Dec. 18) and also announced on Twitter the exact date of her return to the microphone.
The 48-year-old tweeted, “There are no words to thank u guys enough for the amount of love & prayers i have received over the past couple of months but my heart is full & my spirit is strong AF and i cant want to get back on air january 7th!”
See the tweet below and listen to a brief interview on The Breakfast Club.
Martinez is considered the “voice of New York.” She worked with Hot 97 from the early 1990s to 2014, which is when she transitioned to Power 105.1.
Enjoy a few more weeks of healing Angie and we can’t wait to hear you back on the airwaves.
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL )
