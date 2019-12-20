Angie Martinez Announces Her Return To Radio After Car Crash

In early November, Angie Martinez was in a severe car crash that resulted in a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae. However, after surgery and healing, the radio host is now ready to return to airwaves. Martinez shared the news by calling into The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning (Dec. 18) and also announced on Twitter the exact date of her return to the microphone.



The 48-year-old tweeted, “There are no words to thank u guys enough for the amount of love & prayers i have received over the past couple of months but my heart is full & my spirit is strong AF and i cant want to get back on air january 7th!”



See the tweet below and listen to a brief interview on The Breakfast Club.