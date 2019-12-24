DaBaby Denies Police Claims That He Was Resisting Arrest After He Was Detained And Handcuffed

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
DaBaby is putting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on blast after an alleged encounter with some “dirty” cops. Following a charity performance at the Bojangles Coliseum in his home state, the North Carolina MC was reportedly detained and arrested moments later by the CMPD, according to local television station WSCO9. He was later released from a local jail with a misdemeanor charge. Speaking to the news outlet after his release, DaBaby accused the cops of “unlawfully searching [his] car” while he was on stage and said that he plans to reveal his side of the story, as his team caught the entire exchange on camera.
“So, what we got is high quality audio and video of me doing everything but resisting arrest, and we will be airing it and y’all will be seeing how dirty the CMPD did me on the holidays,” DaBaby said. He told WSOC9 that he was given a citation for resisting arrest, although the news station noted the police department’s website only cited an arrest for possession of marijuana.
“[The police] want to pull up in the parking lot the second I get out of the car [and] 15 cops come around with a flashlight shining it all into the window,” DaBaby told reporters, explaining he feels targeted “every time” he’s in the city. “They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars… they do everything. They treat us like animals when we just putting on for my city.”
Since then, DaBaby has published more videos of his incident with the police. In one clip obtained by The Shade Room, DaBaby published a video of several cops shining flashlights through the windows of one of his cars before they walk off after seemingly finding nothing. In a separate set of videos posted to his Instagram Stories, DaBaby shared a detailed account of his arrest.
“This how you know the police did wrong," says DaBaby as he raises his hand with a police-issued wrist brand still on to the camera. “I'm in there waiting to see the magistrate for three hours. They done made me take 12 different mugshots, f**kin' with me. The two arresting officers come and tell the [correctional officers], 'We need Jonathan Kirk's property,’ and take me back out the intake door, the same door they brought me in handcuffs,” he recounted.
DaBaby continued, “I'm walking in the jail on my way out. Everybody in the world who ever been to jail, especially in Charlotte, you know its policy to cut this band off you before they let you out the door. They didn't take me out the right door, they took me out the same door they brought me in…Stupid a** n***as illegally released me."
Listen to DaBaby’s full recount below.
(Photo: Miikka Skaffari/WireImage)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS