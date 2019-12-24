DaBaby Denies Police Claims That He Was Resisting Arrest After He Was Detained And Handcuffed

DaBaby is putting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on blast after an alleged encounter with some “dirty” cops. Following a charity performance at the Bojangles Coliseum in his home state, the North Carolina MC was reportedly detained and arrested moments later by the CMPD, according to local television station WSCO9. He was later released from a local jail with a misdemeanor charge. Speaking to the news outlet after his release, DaBaby accused the cops of “unlawfully searching [his] car” while he was on stage and said that he plans to reveal his side of the story, as his team caught the entire exchange on camera.

“So, what we got is high quality audio and video of me doing everything but resisting arrest, and we will be airing it and y’all will be seeing how dirty the CMPD did me on the holidays,” DaBaby said. He told WSOC9 that he was given a citation for resisting arrest, although the news station noted the police department’s website only cited an arrest for possession of marijuana.

“[The police] want to pull up in the parking lot the second I get out of the car [and] 15 cops come around with a flashlight shining it all into the window,” DaBaby told reporters, explaining he feels targeted “every time” he’s in the city. “They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars… they do everything. They treat us like animals when we just putting on for my city.”