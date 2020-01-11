More Footage Of Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Trading Blows Surfaces

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 23: Joycelyn Savage (L) and Azriel Clary arrive for a bond hearing for R&B singer R. Kelly at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on February 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly, who is facing charges on ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, is being held on $1 million bond. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Clary has responded, claiming she’s not a “clout chaser.”

Written by Paul Meara

Things got heated between R. Kelly’s two live-in girlfriends earlier this week and now footage of their full physical confrontation has surfaced online.

The new footage shows Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary screaming and scratching each other before the police were called. The incident happened at Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago with initial video showing the confrontation beginning inside the residence.

The new video though shows the women’s fight spilled into the hallway with Azriel, seen in the lighter-colored sweater, exchanging blows with Joycelyn, dressed in black, before dragging her by her hair across the floor.

RELATED: Joycelyn Savage Facing Misdemeanor Domestic Battery Charge Following Altercation With Azriel Clary

Several other people were present during the fight, who eventually stepped in. According to TMZ, after cops arrived Azriel was taken to the hospital while Joycelyn surrendered to law enforcement and was booked on battery charges.

Earlier today (January 11), Clary took to her Twitter to claim she’s not a clout chaser and admitted R. Kelly took advantage of her. “To everyone saying I’m a ‘clout chaser’ please KNOW I would’ve made it with or without Robert,” she tweeted. “I had drive, ambitions and goals before Robert and I have them after. He was NOT the first celebrity I had met, he was just the FIRST to take advantage of me. I’m just smarter now.”

TMZ also reports that Azriel is considering working with federal prosecutors regarding Kelly’s case, however, the celebrity news outlet claims she’s afraid her previous lies to investigators could get her in legal trouble.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

