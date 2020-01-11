More Footage Of Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Trading Blows Surfaces

Written by Paul Meara

Things got heated between R. Kelly’s two live-in girlfriends earlier this week and now footage of their full physical confrontation has surfaced online. The new footage shows Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary screaming and scratching each other before the police were called. The incident happened at Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago with initial video showing the confrontation beginning inside the residence.

The new video though shows the women’s fight spilled into the hallway with Azriel, seen in the lighter-colored sweater, exchanging blows with Joycelyn, dressed in black, before dragging her by her hair across the floor. RELATED: Joycelyn Savage Facing Misdemeanor Domestic Battery Charge Following Altercation With Azriel Clary Several other people were present during the fight, who eventually stepped in. According to TMZ, after cops arrived Azriel was taken to the hospital while Joycelyn surrendered to law enforcement and was booked on battery charges.

Earlier today (January 11), Clary took to her Twitter to claim she’s not a clout chaser and admitted R. Kelly took advantage of her. “To everyone saying I’m a ‘clout chaser’ please KNOW I would’ve made it with or without Robert,” she tweeted. “I had drive, ambitions and goals before Robert and I have them after. He was NOT the first celebrity I had met, he was just the FIRST to take advantage of me. I’m just smarter now.”

To everyone saying I’m a “clout chaser”🤦🏾‍♀️ please KNOW I would’ve made it with or without Robert. I had drive, ambitions and goals before Robert and I have them after. He was NOT the first celebrity I had met, he was just the FIRST to take advantage of me. I’m just smarter now💯😴 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 11, 2020

TMZ also reports that Azriel is considering working with federal prosecutors regarding Kelly’s case, however, the celebrity news outlet claims she’s afraid her previous lies to investigators could get her in legal trouble.