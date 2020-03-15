Prayers Up: Eric B.'s Daughter In Critical Condition After Car Accident

Erica Barrier, the daughter of rap icon Eric Barrier, is in the hospital under critical condition following a major car accident on Sunday. News of her condition was first reported on social media and then confirmed by Eric B.'s longtime publicist, who added that "the family is at her bedside and asking for your prayers."

Erica was reportedly rear ended by a truck on a highway in Connecticut on Sunday. According to the Connecticut state police (via Page Six), Erica "was in a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 in Connecticut just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning when it 'stopped in the center lane' and an oncoming truck 'was unable to stop in time and impacted the rear of [Erica’s car].'”

This story is developing...