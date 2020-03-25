D-Nice And Michelle Obama's Voter Registration 'Couch Party' Is A Massive Success

D-Nice is back on the turntables this Wednesday afternoon (March 25) for his now-iconic "Club Quarantine" dance party, and this time, the party has a purpose: voter registration.

The Bronx deejay partnered with Michelle Obama and her When We All Vote initiative for the "Couch Party" hangout, with a goal of enlisting an army of volunteers to text 50,000 young people to register to vote. Well, D-Nice and Mrs. O more than exceeded their goal: by 8pm ET, less than 90 minutes into the party, over 7500 volunteers had texted over 100,000 folks, according to D-Nice — who swiftly raised the bar to 125,000 texts. Considering the enthusiasm, surely that will be an easy target to hit before the night is over.

Of course, Mrs. Obama herself was "present" at the festivities, logging in around 7pm ET. "Hey guys!" she posted in the comments, along with a dancing woman emoji. She was greeted with a thundering round of "we love you!" from all the celebrities and regular folks in the virtual room. "Love you back," she responded, before spotting her pal, former White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, in the comments. "Hey Valerie!" Michelle wrote her friend.

Dozens of other celebrities were present, from Club Quarantine regulars like Rosario Dawson, Oprah and Kerry Washington to newcomers such as David Beckham, Amy Schumer and Lisa Rinna. Even Will Smith dropped by for a few minutes.

Club Quarantine's "Couch Party" continues til D-Nice hits his goal or his arms get tired, so hop on his IG, @dnice, ASAP to join in! And visit When We All Vote to find out how to volunteer.