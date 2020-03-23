D-Nice Tells Gayle King Why He DJ’d IG’s Biggest Party

Self-isolating did not stop DJ D-Nice from throwing a nationwide party over the weekend.

Breaking an Instagram Live record with over 100,000 viewers, the 49-year-old celebrity DJ got the whole country dancing. This morning (March 23), he opened up to Gayle King on CBS This Morning about his viral moment.



Nice said he woke up at four o’clock in the morning and, “just decided I wanted to throw a party. It was supposed to just be for a few friends on Instagram.”



He continued, “I was literally just playing music from my laptop. The next day I hooked up the turntables then I noticed the crowd started to grow. John Legend was in there. I called Dave Chappelle and he jumped in live. The next day J. Lo came, Drake arrived -- then that Saturday party was everything. Everyone was there.”



He also said he was most touched when former First Lady Michelle Obama joined the party. “I just froze up. I didn’t know what to play. The music faded and I was like, ‘Oh I know what to play. She loves Beyoncé so I played Beyoncé.”



See the video interview below:

