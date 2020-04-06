Wanyá Morris’ Children Interrupt Twitter Feeds With Brandy “Brokenhearted” Cover

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
The WanMor family has gone viral again.
Paying tribute to the family patriarch, the WanMor’s are the sons of Wanyá Morris, who hails from the award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men. The musically-inclined siblings most recently received a standing ovation from the Twitter-verse after uploading their video cover of Brandy’s “Brokenhearted” featuring their father.
Named after their pops, Wanyá II, who is also nicknamed “Big Boy,” Wanyá III who goes by “Chulo,” Wanyá IV who is referred as “Tyvas,” and Wanyá V “Rocco,” all stand in the video alongside their sisters who periodically make special vocal appearances as well.
The South Jersey-bred artists embody a “refreshing soulful pop sound, reminiscent of classic groups like The Jackson 5, New Edition, and BoyzII Men, that merges the old with the new.”
But their range goes deeper than just mens’ R&B-centered hits, as they were once brought on stage by SWV to sing their classic hit, “Weak.”
Thus, the boys have spent their fair share in the music spotlight after also appearing on season 14 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent and Little Big Shots with Melissa McCarthy. They’ve competed on the premiere season of Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family too.
Despite not cashing in on either grand prizes from the respective series’, the WanMor’s are still climbing harmonious success one note at a time.
