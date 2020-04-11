Rihanna Responds To Fans Wanting New Music During COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘I’m Tryna Save The World’

Rihanna’s fans have been calling for a new album ever since she dropped 2016’s Anti. And while the Barbadian songstress knows all too well how much people are anticipating her next musical work, she can only focus on one thing at a time.

Taking to her Instagram Live Friday night (April 10), RiRi made it clear that worrying about her putting out new material is the last thing they should be thinking about during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“If one of y’all m****rf*****s ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight!” the 32-year-old said when asked about a new LP.

Rihanna’s been extremely busy with her humanitarian efforts as she teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $4.2 million to help domestic violence victims in Los Angeles amid people quarantining to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Rihanna Partners With Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey For $4.2M Emergency Domestic Violence Programs

The donation comes amid reports that more than 90 people weekly are being turned away from domestic violence shelters in L.A. due to the overcrowdedness. The money donated will be able to cover additional housing, meals and counseling for 90 victims per week for 10 weeks. Money will subsequently be given to an additional 90 victims weekly for 10 more weeks.

As far as new music is concerned, in December, Rihanna posted an Instagram video captioned, “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”