Rihanna Partners With Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey For $4.2M Emergency Domestic Violence Programs

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have teamed up to create an emergency fund to directly relieve those facing domestic violence.

As the stay-at-home orders for the city of Los Angeles tightens during the coronavirus outbreak many people could be at risk for violence.

The pair have each matched each other’s $2.1 million which totals $4.2 million to help provide housing, food and counseling services to individuals and their families, after an announcement was made by reps for Rihanna’s foundation on Thursday (April 9).

A press release states that the Los Angeles Housing Authority determined as many as 90 people per week have been turned away from full domestic violence shelters in the California city since the Safer at Home order was first issued. The funds from Rihanna and Dorsey divide out to $125 per day and will provide 10 weeks of aid for 90 domestic violence victims per week for the 10 week duration.

Rihanna’ CLF foundation also partnered with Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation last week announcing $2 million in grants to COVID-19 relief efforts in New York and Los Angeles supporting the eldery, the incarcerated, the homeless population, undocumented workers, and children of fron-line health workers and first responders.