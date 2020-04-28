Inside Jordyn Woods' Plans to Release An Album

Following her reveal as the Kangaroo on Fox’s The Masked Singer, Jordyn Woods revealed that her stint on the show inspired her to explore the possibility of a music career.

As viewers may recall, the 23-year-old showed off her vocal chops, beating out ten other contestants before she was ultimately eliminated.

“I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio... you guys will get [an album],” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I’m talking, like, as soon as possible.”

Woods clarified that her music is still “more of a passion project” right now, although she noted that the “possibilities are endless” as to what she could do next.

She also shared that she doesn’t plan on signing with a label, saying, “I’m going to most likely start my own label and be signed under myself rather than going to a label.”

While the music industry could be new to Woods, the actress and reality star already had one “no-brainer” collaborator in mind.

“Jaden [Smith’s] been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning. Last year, when I was just in the house, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he’s one of the first people that was like, ‘Jordyn, where’s the album?’ And this was before I even went on the show or anything,” she recalled. “He always pushed me to really do something. So, now it’s finally happening.”