THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon and Jordyn Woods in the The Mother Of All Final Face Offs, Part 1 episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, April 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Watch Jordyn Woods Get Revealed In ‘The Masked Singer’ After Being Eliminated In Smackdown Round

“I felt like this was an opportunity for people to see a different side of me,” Woods said.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Many people suspected Jordyn Woods was the Kangaroo in The Masked Singer and that was confirmed last night. The 23-year-old was eliminated and the show revealed that she was indeed the costumed character. 

Woods said after the elimination, “I love this show. Number one, I watch it every week with my family. But I just love a challenge. I felt like this was an opportunity for people to see a different side of me that not even I knew existed.”

She also told the judges, “I was extremely nervous every performance but honestly, the words from you guys just made me more confident every single show.” 

Kangaroo’s final bow came after performing in the Smackdown with “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer. Astronaut sang *NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye.” The judges voted for Astronaut.

See Woods’ reveal below:

(Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

