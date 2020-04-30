Janet Jackson Biopic Reportedly In Development

Janet Jackson’s life story is reportedly going to be portrayed in a new biopic.

According to The Jasmine Brand, a documentary about the legendary singer is in its early stages of development, however it’s been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity news outlet didn’t dish on many details, however auditions have reportedly begun to cast the part of the iconic singer.

Currently, the 53-year-old Grammy winner is working on her latest album Black Diamond, which she said would be out this summer and accompanied by a world tour.

“I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a world tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond,’” Jackson tweeted in February. “I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”

In 2019, Jackson thrilled fans with Metamorphosis, her Las Vegas residency at Park MGM resort. The sold-out series also marked the 30th anniversary of her album Rhythm Nation.

According to Vibe, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has sold more than 100 million records worldwide thanks to hit songs like, “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” and “The Pleasure Principle.”