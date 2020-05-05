DJ Jazzy Jeff To Host Virtual Block Party For ‘Fresh Prince’s’ 30th Anniversary

On Monday (May 4), Jeff unveiled his “Break the Monotony Block Party,” which will be livestreamed on Instagram Live through his account (@djjazzyjeff). Set for this Saturday (May 9), the virtual block will go from noon until midnight. DJ Jazzy will headline the all-day extravaganza with slated appearances from some of music’s biggest DJs and producers, including DJ D-nice , Just Blaze , DJ Clark Kent , and Neil Armstrong among others. In addition to the party, a limited edition Fresh Prince- inspired collection will drop on the newly-launched Fresh Prince online store that same day.

Last week, longtime fans of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air were treated to an impromptu reunion from the cast, courtesy of Will Smith . And now, DJ Jazzy Jeff has unveiled a little special something to pay homage to the iconic sitcom’s 30th anniversary.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Jeff shared how the idea for the block party first took shape in his mind.

“I started live-streaming from home a month ago, every Saturday on IG live and Facebook. I thought, ‘I’m going to DJ and you’re going to dance in your kitchen with your significant other and we’re going to have a good Saturday,’ he told the trade publication. “But the idea came up that it would be cool to do a block party with not just me deejaying, but have a full day of some of the best DJs in the world. So I called up some of my friends and said, ‘Let’s make this an all-day thing. Let’s stay in the house, cook some food, make some drinks, and dance in the kitchen together.’”

Additionally, a percentage of the proceeds from the virtual block party will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that works to provide nutritious meals to children impacted by the coronavirus, according to the Rolling Stone.

Jeff also shared how touched he was by Will Smith bringing the cast together for the first time since The Fresh Of Bel-Air went off air.

“When Will called and said, ‘I’m going to get the cast together,’ I immediately said yes,” the 55-year-old said. “It was the first time all of us have gotten together since the show ended, but that would have never happened if it wasn’t for the quarantine. That’s what it took to get us together — us all quarantined in the house. It just goes to show [that] when we are sitting at home, the things we can come up with can be amazing.”