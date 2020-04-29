The Cast Of ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunites On Will Smith’s Snapchat Show

Will Smith’s Snapchat show Will From Home is a must-watch for those at home quarantining. This week’s episode reunited him with the cast of his hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which aired from 1990 to 1996.

The reunion included Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey). James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, passed away in 2013. However, according to Rolling Stone, there is a tribute to James Avery in the virtual reunion.

It’s a two-part show, which will air today (April 29) on Snapchat at 6 p.m. EST. The second installment will air Thursday, April 30, at 6 a.m. EST.



Watch a preview of the reunion below. Will reveals that it was Alfonso Ribeiro who insisted that he use his own name in the iconic series.