Kid Cudi Reacts To Landing His First No. 1 Hit On The Billboard Hot 100

Kid Cudi has churned out many hits in his decade-plus career in music, however, it might be surprising to many to learn that he’s never had a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. That is, until now.

The Cleveland rapper and singer’s song “The Scotts” earned him the chart-topping distinction. Featuring Travis Scott, the track was released on April 23 and eclipsed The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the top spot.

"THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!! IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY MUTHAF---IN BROTHER!" Cudi Tweeted to celebrate the news. "TO MY PARTNER IN RAGE TRAVIS AND ALL MY FANS AROUND THE WORLD THAT SUPPORTED US AND GOT US ON LISTS, I F---IN LOVE YOU!!"