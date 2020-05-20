Beenie Man And Bounty Killer Are Slated To Go Head-To-Head In Next Verzuz Battle

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have announced that the next iteration of their Verzuz series will feature a battle between dancehall heavyweights Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

The two artists will face off on Instagram Live Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 23 at 8 pm EST.

The match up will feature two men with incredible catalogs. Beenie Man has songs like “Girls Dem Suga,” “Who Am I” and “King Of The Dancehall” and won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2000 for Art and Life.

Likewise, Bounty Killer has some bops of his own, such as “Benz and Bimma” and “Look.” In 2002, he was nominated for Best Reggae Album for Ghetto Dictionary: The Mystery.

The dancehall showdown is just the latest battle presented by Verzuz. Previously, the series has showcased head-to-heads including RZA versus DJ Premier, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott, Babyface versus Teddy Riley, Ne-Yo versus Johntá Austin, and most recently, Nelly versus Ludacris.

We’re certainly here for this latest matchup!