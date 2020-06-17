Blue Ivy Carter Earns First BET Awards Nomination

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
At only eight years of age, Blue Ivy Carter is accomplishing something it can take decades for most.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s first born has been nominated for a BET Award for her work on her mother’s song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. The song has received a nod for the 2020 BET Her Award and also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn.
The nominees for the BET Her Award are: #Underdog, #BrownSkinGirl, #Melanin, #IChoose, #Tempo & #Afeni! Watch the 2020 #BETAwards Sun Jun 28 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/bcBpmcyJlg— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 15, 2020
The other nominees in the category include "Underdog" by Alicia Keys, "Melanin" by Ciara feat. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "I Choose" by Layton Greene, "Afeni" by Rapsody feat. PJ Morton and "Tempo" by Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott.
This isn’t the first awards nomination Blue Ivy has received and wouldn’t even be the first award win for her. The mother-daughter duo previously won the award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the NAACP Image Awards in February for “Brown Skin Girl.”
The song also won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.
Tune in to the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. EST on BET and BET HER.
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
