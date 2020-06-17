Blue Ivy Carter Earns First BET Awards Nomination

At only eight years of age, Blue Ivy Carter is accomplishing something it can take decades for most.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s first born has been nominated for a BET Award for her work on her mother’s song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. The song has received a nod for the 2020 BET Her Award and also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn.

RELATED: Watch Blue Ivy Carter’s Super Cute Coronavirus Hand-Washing PSA