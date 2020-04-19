Watch Blue Ivy Carter’s Super Cute Coronavirus Hand-Washing PSA

Written by BET Staff

Blue Ivy Carter has broken down why washing your hands is so important after her mother, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, delivered a statement about the disproportionate impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Black communities. Blue showed her fans a science experiment on Saturday (April 18) to illustrate how effective hand-washing is in killing germs. See below:

“I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too,” she said. “If you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean… but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.” This is the kind of calm, cool, and collected guidance that we need. The eight-year-old’s visual presentation came with responses from fans who jokingly asked that she give the nation’s daily COVID-19 briefings over President Trump. Take a look at the reactions below:

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.