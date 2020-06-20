Beyoncé Drops Juneteenth-Inspired Single ‘Black Parade’

Just hours after Beyoncé announced her Black Parade initiative to support Black-owned businesses, she released a single with the same name.

The Juneteenth-released song features the megastar singer discussing a return to the “motherland” and reminding herself that she can’t forget about her lineage.

"Happy Juneteenth Weekend!," Bey captioned her Instagram post announcing the song on Friday (June 19). "I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."

All proceeds raised from “Black Parade” will reportedly go to BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, which benefits Black-owned businesses in need.

Beyoncé’s Black Parade platform, which was launched earlier on Friday (June 19), directs visitors to Black-owned businesses in arts, design, fashion, home, lifestyle, restaurants and bars, as well as services and wellness and health categories.

Listen to “Black Parade” below.