See The Beautiful Gift Beyoncé Sent Megan Thee Stallion To Celebrate Her #1 Record

The card had a simple but powerful message.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Megan Thee Stallion's hot girl summer is off to an amazing start thanks to her first-ever #1 spot on the Billboard charts. The Houston rapper's "Savage" remix, featuring Beyoncé, finally reached the pinnacle on Tuesday (May 26).

To celebrate her fellow Houston native's success, Bey sent Meg a beautiful gift with a thoughtful card attached. Meg shared a video of the surprise gift — and if you pause it just right, you can read that the card says, "Congrats on your number one queen."

Megan Thee Stallion is now among a small (too small) group of female rappers who have occupied the #1 spot on Billboard. The song also marks Beyoncé seventh time atop the chart.

