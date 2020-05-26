See The Beautiful Gift Beyoncé Sent Megan Thee Stallion To Celebrate Her #1 Record

Megan Thee Stallion's hot girl summer is off to an amazing start thanks to her first-ever #1 spot on the Billboard charts. The Houston rapper's "Savage" remix, featuring Beyoncé, finally reached the pinnacle on Tuesday (May 26).

To celebrate her fellow Houston native's success, Bey sent Meg a beautiful gift with a thoughtful card attached. Meg shared a video of the surprise gift — and if you pause it just right, you can read that the card says, "Congrats on your number one queen."