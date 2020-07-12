Rapper Lil Marlo Fatally Shot In Atlanta

Another rapper has been fatally shot.

Atlanta Police responded to a call on Saturday night (July 11) that rapper Lil Marlo, 30, (born Rudolph Johnson) had been shot and killed after arriving at a car accident on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta, as reported by TMZ.

“At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” a police official told the outlet.

Marlo’s Quality Control labelmate, rapper Lil Yachty, confirmed the passing of Lil Marlo on Sunday (July 12).

"We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother," he captioned on his Instagram post.