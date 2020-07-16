Pink Sweat$ On Philly Slang And His New Project 'The Prelude’

Right now, Pink Sweat$ is trying to pick out the perfect color to match the way he’s currently feeling. His two options? Hot pink or pastel.

“I’m in a hot pink phase. I just feel the brighter, the better. The world’s kind of crazy right now. When I walk by, I just want people to feel like ‘Man, that just made my day.’”

The Philadelphia-born R&B singer, songwriter, and producer’s dedication to the color pink started in his high school days. He had one pair of pink sweats that he would wear to the studio everyday to the point he was given the nickname “Pink Sweats.” And, it stuck.

Pink Sweat$ did not start making music until he was 19 years old. But, in a few short impressive years he has emerged as an artist to watch. In 2018, Pink Sweat$ fully stepped into the spotlight with his debut EP, VOLUME 1, which came embedded with the chill confessional “Honesty” that peaked at No. 17 on the Adult R&B Songs chart.

Less than six months later the project’s sequel, VOLUME 2, arrived in March 2019, landing Pink Sweat$ on Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist, Billboard‘s “11 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2019”s in addition to a “Best New Artist” nod at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.

Recently named BET's Amplified Artist of the Month for January 2020, the 28-year-old hasn’t slowed down. In June, released his latest single, “Not Alright,” where he encapsulates the range of emotions Black people feel in America amid the wave of unrest that’s washed over the U.S. since the police killing of Houston native George Floyd.

Currently, he is in the midst of preparations for his forthcoming project, THE PRELUDE, a snippet of his debut album, Pink Planet, that is slated to arrive later this year. “THE PRELUDE is about my journey. I’ve been experiencing a lot of new things,” the R&B singer shared. “Some things have been a lot of confusion and me just trying to feel my way through.”

Ahead of its release, BET caught up with Pink Sweat$ on 106&Park Mic Check to get the deets on his forthcoming release. While in the hot seat, he also discussed his childhood crushes, his secret superpower, his favorite Philadelpha slang and more.

