Meek Mill Announces Split With Girlfriend Milan

Meek Mill Announces Split With Girlfriend Milan

The couple welcomed their first child two months ago.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

It’s official. Meek Mill and Milan “Milano” Harris have broken up. The rapper made the announcement Sunday (July 26) on Twitter, adding that they will still be friends and plan to co-parent their two-month-old son.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding! -meek-,” the rapper posted on Twitter.

RELATED: Meek Mill Shows Fans The Adorable Way He's Preparing For The Birth Of His Child

Later, Mill made it clear in an Instagram post that there’s no animosity between them.

“no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media wont think we moving wrong…” he wrote.

Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage & Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC