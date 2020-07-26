Meek Mill Announces Split With Girlfriend Milan

It’s official. Meek Mill and Milan “Milano” Harris have broken up. The rapper made the announcement Sunday (July 26) on Twitter, adding that they will still be friends and plan to co-parent their two-month-old son.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding! -meek-,” the rapper posted on Twitter.

Later, Mill made it clear in an Instagram post that there’s no animosity between them.

“no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media wont think we moving wrong…” he wrote.