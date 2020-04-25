Meek Mill Shows Fans The Adorable Way He's Preparing For The Birth Of His Child

Meek Mill is about to be a father again, and it seems he's more than prepared for the job.

While the Philly rapper is keeping relatively quiet about his relationship with his child's mother, Milan Harris (he first referred to her as his girlfriend during a Twitter spat with his ex Nicki Minaj), he's more than happy for the world to know how excited he is about the arrival of his little one.

On Thursday (April 23), Meek posted a pic of his unborn child's new crib, with the caption "new crib alert." It looks like the rapper and activist was in the middle of putting it together himself: