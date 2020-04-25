Meek Mill Shows Fans The Adorable Way He's Preparing For The Birth Of His Child

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Meek Mill performs at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The rapper is rumored to be expecting a baby with Milan Harris.

Meek Mill is about to be a father again, and it seems he's more than prepared for the job. 

While the Philly rapper is keeping relatively quiet about his relationship with his child's mother, Milan Harris (he first referred to her as his girlfriend during a Twitter spat with his ex Nicki Minaj), he's more than happy for the world to know how excited he is about the arrival of his little one.

On Thursday (April 23), Meek posted a pic of his unborn child's new crib, with the caption "new crib alert." It looks like the rapper and activist was in the middle of putting it together himself:

This will be Meek's third child, joining his sons Murad Williams and Rihmeek Williams from a previously relationship.

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

