Bow Wow On Doing A Verzuz Battle: ‘Not Gonna Happen’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Moments after Chris Brown quelled speculation of him putting his hits up against Usher, Bow Wow has effectively put a kibosh to fan’s hopes of him making an appearance on Verzuz likewise.
With the success of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s virtual enterprise, the Instagram-originated battle series has brought some of Black music’s most legendary architects to the forefront, from RZA and DJ Premier to Teddy Riley and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Bow Wow’s name has been mentioned in battle, with him pitted against his contemporaries such as Romeo and Soulja Boy. However, the former child rap star expressed that his heart just isn’t in it.
Responding to his fan’s queries on Monday (July 27), he shot down the possibility of a matchup between him and Soulja Boy, declaring that’s “not gonna happen.”
When fans questioned if it was because he’s too “scared,” Bow Wow clarified that he’s simply not interested in doing a Verzuz battle because he’d “rather be getting money than playing songs yall heard a million times for an hour.”
When one fan suggested that Bow Wow should do a Verzuz to remind people why he is a legend in hip-hop circles. However, the 33-year-old didn’t feel there was a need to remind people of his impact on hip-hop.
“I come from an era where if you are a legend, you are a legend. No need to remind folks,” he tweeted. “I'm only 33 i got more work to do. A verzuz for me right now makes no sense.”
Additionally, the “Shorty Like Mine” rapper didn’t feel he was that important; he was just fortunate enough to come out during “a good era and music” where there was a “lot of big acts [that] were dominating the 2000’s.”
RELATED: Chris Brown Responds After Twitter Pits Him Against Usher For Possible Verzuz Battle
That said, he did briefly consider a match between him and New York rap veteran Fabolous, who faced off against fellow New Yorker Jadakiss in late June.With Fab’s name off the table, fans proposed the possibility of him and Omarion as duo up against another R&B singer/rapper pair, which he was down for.
“Now that's hard! Me and O. Vs another rapper and R&B singer who also got songs together. THATS DIFFERENT,” he agreed.
See what else the Twitterverse is saying below.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS