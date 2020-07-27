Bow Wow On Doing A Verzuz Battle: ‘Not Gonna Happen’

Moments after Chris Brown quelled speculation of him putting his hits up against Usher, Bow Wow has effectively put a kibosh to fan’s hopes of him making an appearance on Verzuz likewise.

With the success of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s virtual enterprise, the Instagram-originated battle series has brought some of Black music’s most legendary architects to the forefront, from RZA and DJ Premier to Teddy Riley and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Bow Wow’s name has been mentioned in battle, with him pitted against his contemporaries such as Romeo and Soulja Boy. However, the former child rap star expressed that his heart just isn’t in it.

Responding to his fan’s queries on Monday (July 27), he shot down the possibility of a matchup between him and Soulja Boy, declaring that’s “not gonna happen.”

When fans questioned if it was because he’s too “scared,” Bow Wow clarified that he’s simply not interested in doing a Verzuz battle because he’d “rather be getting money than playing songs yall heard a million times for an hour.”