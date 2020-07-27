Chris Brown Responds After Twitter Pits Him Against Usher For Possible Verzuz Battle

Chris Brown has weighed in with his thoughts on a potential Verzuz battle. Along with Usher, the R&B singer’s name was trending online again for a possible matchup between the two R&B superstars this weekend.

Among the names that have made their rounds for possible entrants into the virtual arena, a hypothetical battle between Usher and Breezy has been one of the most popular suggestions to gain traction online. Buzz began to build after Swizz Beatz teased the possibility during an Instagram Live session with Busta Rhymes back in May where both of them agreed that a battle of that magnitude would be astronomical.

As fans wait to see who will be going head-to-head with their hits next following last week’s “Battle of the Dogs,” between Snoop Dogg and DMX, chatter started up online again this past weekend rallying for Breezy and Usher to make an appearance.

Fighting words and mock lists laying out which 20 songs they could use to face off against each other flew across Twitter as fans of both singers voiced their opinions as to who would emerge the apparent victor.

Usher has been patiently awaiting his turn to step up to the Verzuz mantle. However, it looks as though Breezy isn’t up to it. He took to social media to shut down any speculation that he would be participating in a Verzuz battle whatsoever. The “Fine China” singer expressed that the only other person competing against him is himself. The 31-year-old doubled down on his stance in his Instagram Story where he implied that he could easily beat any possible competitor with just his featured song appearances alone.

“What we not gone do is CAP. I could do a vs off features alone,” he wrote. So I’ll humbly decline. I’m busy doing nothing.”