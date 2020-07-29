Soulja Boy Left Fans Shook After Revealing He’s Removed Nearly All Of His Face Tattoos

What shocked people the most was that it appears all of his face tattoos were gone.

Dressed in a crisp white tee, Soulja Boy checks himself in the camera as he shows off the blonde highlights in his dreads before flashing a watch on his wrist.

Soulja Boy's latest transformation is causing a ruckus on social media. The rap star, who turns 30 on Tuesday, has largely been absent from social media in 2020, except for the occasional post showing off his latest drip. However, people were shocked when he shared a new video of himself.

People were shook by his drastic change. Some couldn’t believe his transformation and speculated if he covered up his tattoos with makeup.

“Damn I didn’t realize how much facial tattoos can age you. He looks good,” one person tweeted.

Back in 2015, Soulja Boy said he wanted to get rid of his face tattoos after revealing that he’d slowly been getting them lasered off, starting with his infamous Gucci logo on his forehead.

In 2016, Soulja Boy told Say Cheese TV that he got his first face tattoo when he was 16 years old and kept getting more over the years. The impetus was his desire to branch into acting, and he felt that the tattoos would cause him to be type-casted as a street dude or gangster.

However, in 2018, Soulja Boy got more ink on his face, but it seems he’s making headway on his goal, and Twitter approves.

