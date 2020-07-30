Exclusive: Master P’s Remarkable Career Featured In ‘No Limit Chronicles’ Docuseries

Before there was Roc Nation or Cash Money/Young Money Records, there was No Limit Records. Few other music companies possess a history as storied as the iconic label that was once the home base of Snoop Dogg, Silkk The Shocker, and Mystikal.

The mastermind behind No Limit Records was the visionary known as Percy “Master P” Miller. After turning down a one million dollar deal from legendary music executive Jimmy Iovine, Master P decided to keep his company independent and finance it on his own, mainly by selling records out of the trunk of his car.

“I was always thinking as a kid that we live in a ghetto [and] we don't have nothing,” Master P told BET.com in an exclusive interview. “I knew I was going to go to college and I was going to own my own business, even as a kid. That's the way I grew up. Knowing that I'm going to be the boss one day.”

Nearly 30 years later, and more than one hundred million records sold independently, the iconic record label solidified its place in hip hop history. Now, No Limit Records is a music dynasty that includes business ventures across television, film, footwear, and the food industry. His son, Romeo Miller, is also a part of the family business.

“When people look at hip hop artists, rappers, or people that come from hip hop culture, they stereotype us saying that we’re not good fathers, we don't take care of business, we don't create other revenue, [and] we are not giving back to our community,” Master P said. “I broke all [those] stereotypes because me and my son were able to build a career together as a family.”

He continued, “Everything they said I can't do made me motivated to show them that I can do it. And that's what No Limit is all about.”

The five-part docuseries will recount the music mogul’s incredible journey from his company’s extraordinary rise to decline, and then rebirth to prominence. No Limit Chronicles will feature candid commentary from Master P in addition to other key figures such as Romeo Miller, Snoop Dogg, Silkk The Shocker, and Mystikal among others.

Episodes of No Limit Chronicles air weekly every Wednesday. Be sure to tune at 9 PM ET on BET. You can re-watch the first episode here.

Below, hear Master P’s thoughts behind why he decided to start No Limit Records, creating generational wealth for his children, and uplifting the Black community and more.