Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Dead After Drive-By Shooting

FBG Duck has reportedly been killed following a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Tuesday (August 4). He was 26 years old.

“Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act,” former Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green tweeted. “It hurts to watch Chicago’s young people watch not only their friends but their favorite rappers die from senseless gun violence. We really have to get our city together if we want to have a better future. Rest In Peace FBG Duck.”

After the news hit social media, Chicago Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea confirmed that Duck, born Carlton Weekly, passed away at around 4:30 pm local time from the injuries he sustained during the shooting. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest, groin and neck.

Fox 32 journalist Tia Ewing wrote on Twitter that two other people were shot during the drive-by. “3 people shot. One person is said to be dead according to sources. People here at the scene say an up and coming rapper was shot in the street.”

FBG Duck was an up-and-coming rapper from the Windy City primarily known for his 2018 hit song “Slide,” which currently has over 53,000,000 views on YouTube.

We will keep you updated with more details as they become available.