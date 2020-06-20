Rapper Tray Savage Fatally Shot In Chicago

Chicago rapper Tray Savage was reportedly shot to death on Friday morning (June 19) while he was driving on the South Side of the city.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 26-year-old had just dropped off his girlfriend on South Evans Avenue at around 11 a.m. when shots rang out.

Savage, born Kentray Young, was reportedly hit in the neck and shoulder but continued driving, striking three cars. His girlfriend subsequently ran to the car and pulled him from the driver’s seat. Savage was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV, possibly a Mazda, in the area at the time of the shooting, police say. No one is currently in custody as detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Savage was a member of Chief Keef’s Glo Gang and was known for his 2013 collaboration with Keef, “Chiefin Keef.”

Our thoughts are with Kentray Young’s family and friends during this difficult time.