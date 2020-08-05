50 Cent Slams Emmys After ‘Power’ Was Snubbed Again: ‘I Only Care About NAACP Awards’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson of 'Power' speaks onstage during the Starz segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

F**k your organization.”

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Last week, the Emmy Awards unveiled this year’s nominees ahead of the annual award ceremony in September. For the first time in its 71-year history, a record-breaking 34% of the nominees were Black actors and actresses being recognized for their onscreen television work. However, there was one celebrity who was not happy. 

On Tuesday (August 4), 50 Cent, who recently claimed he was taking a break from Instagram after being reported for bullying, took to the social platform to blast the Emmys after his popular STARZ television series, Power, didn’t receive a single nomination. 

The G-Unit honcho posted a photo of what appears to be a painting of his own backside along with the following caption: “Ok here it is Emmy’s. My Black a** for your consideration to kiss. F**k your organization. I only care about NAACP awards.” 

The post was accompanied with a middle finger emoji.

Power aired its final season in February, so the forthcoming ceremony was its final shot at receiving one of the prestigious awards. While the drama series never received an Emmy nomination over the course of its run, it has won multiple NAACP Awards, including Best Series, Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Drama series according to IMDB.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has gone after the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the committee that oversees the Emmy Awards. At a panel discussion during the 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour, 50 expressed his belief that Power was snubbed because of race. “I like to say it's racial,” he said. “That's the easy way to get out of things. People who are running and connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people.” 

Nonetheless, the trailer for the first of three Power spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, recently rolled out, revealing that the sequel will hit television in September. 50 celebrated the upcoming release on Instagram, writing “oh you know the vibes, it’s lit.”

(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

