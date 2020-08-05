50 Cent Slams Emmys After ‘Power’ Was Snubbed Again: ‘I Only Care About NAACP Awards’

Last week, the Emmy Awards unveiled this year’s nominees ahead of the annual award ceremony in September. For the first time in its 71-year history, a record-breaking 34% of the nominees were Black actors and actresses being recognized for their onscreen television work. However, there was one celebrity who was not happy.

On Tuesday (August 4), 50 Cent, who recently claimed he was taking a break from Instagram after being reported for bullying, took to the social platform to blast the Emmys after his popular STARZ television series, Power, didn’t receive a single nomination.

The G-Unit honcho posted a photo of what appears to be a painting of his own backside along with the following caption: “Ok here it is Emmy’s. My Black a** for your consideration to kiss. F**k your organization. I only care about NAACP awards.”

The post was accompanied with a middle finger emoji.