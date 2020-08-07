Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Release Tantalizing ‘WAP’ Video With Kylie Jenner

Written by BET Staff

Megan Thee Stallion is carrying her Hot Girl Summer of 2019 into 2020 as she releases her second high-profile collaboration of the year. After linking with Beyoncé for their legendary “Savage (Remix),” the Houston rapper tapped another Hottie, Cardi B, for their highly anticipated single “WAP.” Accompanying the single release on Friday (August 7) the two twerk-tastic rappers also unveiled a music video that featured their tantalizing lyrics, a luxurious mansion with two lifesize statues of Cardi and Meg and a roster of special guests making grand appearances including Kylie Jenner. RELATED: Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Announce First Collaboration, ‘WAP’

Pop singer Normani, female rappers Mulatto, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Rosalia, also made cameo appearances throughout the ‘WAP’ video. Speaking with New Music Daily on Apple Music, Cardi noted that she wanted to select a diverse group of ladies to be featured in ‘WAP’ noting that she also wanted artists that she connected to. “These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream," the “I Like It” the rapper said. “I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers.” The head-spinning visuals in ‘WAP’ definitely serve up sensuality, technicolor, eye-catching animal prints to please fans appetites of the award-winning female emcees.