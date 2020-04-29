Surprise! Megan Thee Stallion And Beyoncé’s ‘Savage’ Remix Is Officially Here

There’s something about two Southern ladies just sitting down and creating good, homegrown music. Just when you thought Houston rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion hit song, “Savage” couldn’t get any more popular, here comes the remix featuring none other than Queen Bey herself!

Rumors of the collaboration began the two to spread online after AllHipHop first reported about it, but speculation went unconfirmed until now.

To a huge surprise of fans, the “Savage” remix unexpectedly arrived on Tidal’s streaming platform on Wednesday (April 29), premiering on YouTube later that day. Megan has been very open about her desire to musically link up with Bey since they’re both from Houston, and upon the remix’s release, she immediately rushed to Twitter to celebrate the momentous news with her fans.

“I’m f*****g crying rn HOUSTON WE ON,” the 25-year-old gushed. “SAVAGE REMIX FT THE MF QUEEN, [Beyoncé] OUT NOW!”