Surprise! Megan Thee Stallion And Beyoncé’s ‘Savage’ Remix Is Officially Here

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
There’s something about two Southern ladies just sitting down and creating good, homegrown music. Just when you thought Houston rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion hit song, “Savage” couldn’t get any more popular, here comes the remix featuring none other than Queen Bey herself!
Rumors of the collaboration began the two to spread online after AllHipHop first reported about it, but speculation went unconfirmed until now.
To a huge surprise of fans, the “Savage” remix unexpectedly arrived on Tidal’s streaming platform on Wednesday (April 29), premiering on YouTube later that day. Megan has been very open about her desire to musically link up with Bey since they’re both from Houston, and upon the remix’s release, she immediately rushed to Twitter to celebrate the momentous news with her fans.
“I’m f*****g crying rn HOUSTON WE ON,” the 25-year-old gushed. “SAVAGE REMIX FT THE MF QUEEN, [Beyoncé] OUT NOW!”
The four-minute track came embedded with some new bars from Megan in addition to a couple of verses from Beyoncé, with a Texas-sized attitude from both ladies in tow. Megan and Bey trade verses, with shout-outs to OnlyFans and TikTok, as the two revel in being boss women in charge.
RELATED: Here’s How Megan Thee Stallion First Learned The ‘Savage Challenge’ TikTok Dance
Originally taken from Megan’s Suga EP, “Savage” quickly emerged as a fan-favorite and the track took off on TikTok in March spawning the #SavageChallenge. Another song from the project, “Captain Hook,” also a became a hit amongst Megan’s super dedicated Hottie fanbase and got its own TikTok treatment with a #CaptainHook dance challenge as well.
Megan relayed via Instagram that all proceeds from sales of the remix will go towards the Houston-based Bread of Life organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
Stream “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé below:
(Photo from left: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS