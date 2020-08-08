Cardi B Perfectly Claps Back At Misogynistic Criticism Of ‘WAP’

attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

The Bronx rapper brings out all the facts.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single and video “WAP” lit the internet on fire yesterday, with millions of fans cheering the collaboration. Of course, there were others who decided to drag out ancient complaints over what women should rap about and what they shouldn’t. Some felt the song, with its heavy sexual references, was derogatory and a set-back for female rappers.

To that end, the Bronx rapper decided to get all of her haters together and clapped back in a selfie video.

“First of all, I rap about p***y because she my best friend, and second of all it’s because it seems like that’s what people wanna hear,” she said in the video. “I ain’t even gonna front because let me tell you something: when I did ‘Be Careful,’ people was talking mad s**t in the beginning like, ‘What the f**k is this? This is not what I expected. I expected this, I expected that.’ So it’s like if that’s what people aren’t trying to hear then alright, I’m going to start rapping about my p***y again.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Release Tantalizing ‘WAP’ Video With Kylie Jenner

Cardi also cited the double standard to which women rappers are held.

“There’s a lot of female rappers that be rapping they ass off and don’t be talking about they p***y, and don’t be talking about getting down and dirty, and y’all don’t be supporting them and they be mad dope,” she said. “Bloggers don’t support them, they don’t be getting the recognition. So don’t blame that shit on us when y’all not the ones supporting them.”

“WAP” features Cardi and Meg going bar for bar in a track that amplifies their sexual freedom and power. It also highlights each artist’s very impressive lyrical ability.

Watch the video for “WAP” below.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

