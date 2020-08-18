Run-DMC’s Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels And Jam Master Jay’s Family Release Statements After Arrest Of Two Suspects In 2002 Killing

Update (08/18/20): Hours after news broke that federal prosecutors indicted two men in connection to the 2002 killing of Jam Master Jay (born Jason William Mizell), the late hip-hop pioneer’s family and his fellow Run-DMC member Darryl “DMC” McDaniels both issued statements regarding the arrests.



“Although this latest news opens up a lot of painful memories for all of us who knew and loved Jam Master Jay, I’m relieved to hear that two suspects have been arrested and charged with his murder," McDaniels said in a statement obtained by CNN.



“It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around while knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime. I commend NYPD, NYC Detectives, Federal Agents and all the law enforcement who were involved in this case, for not giving up and working to bring justice for Jay. I realize this is a first step in the judicial process, but I hope Jay can finally Rest in Peace. My love to Jay’s wife Terri, his sons, his family, his friends, and all of his fans. #JMJForever.”



In a separate statement, his family thanked everyone who reached out to send support, writing, “Upon hearing this news, we have mixed emotions. We truly hope these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay.”



The Mizell family took a moment to send their condolences and support to families waiting to receive justice for loved ones in light of the recent high-profile deaths of otherBlack men, women, and children, such as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

“In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith, and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that his news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter,” the statement concluded.

