'I Like To Move It' Veteran DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead At 49

International DJ Erick Morillo was found dead in his Miami Beach home on Tuesday (September 1), Variety reports. He was 49 years old.

Miami Beach police officers told Local 10 that they received a 911 call at 10:42 a.m., and that detectives were in the preliminary stages of the investigation. No further information has been provided particularly on Morillo's cause of death.

Morillo was due in court however this coming Friday to face sexual assault charges. An unidentified woman who was with Morillo while he was DJing a party in December 2018 claims he sexually assaulted her at his home. Morillo denied the allegations, but was arrested this past August after a positive DNA test. Some on social media are connecting Morillo's recent legal troubles with his sudden passing.