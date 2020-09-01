'I Like To Move It' Veteran DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead At 49

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
International DJ Erick Morillo was found dead in his Miami Beach home on Tuesday (September 1), Variety reports. He was 49 years old.
Miami Beach police officers told Local 10 that they received a 911 call at 10:42 a.m., and that detectives were in the preliminary stages of the investigation. No further information has been provided particularly on Morillo's cause of death.
Morillo was due in court however this coming Friday to face sexual assault charges. An unidentified woman who was with Morillo while he was DJing a party in December 2018 claims he sexually assaulted her at his home. Morillo denied the allegations, but was arrested this past August after a positive DNA test. Some on social media are connecting Morillo's recent legal troubles with his sudden passing.
The New Jersey based DJ, who was born in New York and spent his youth in Colombia, is best known for his 1991 hit "Muevelo" (with collaborator El General) and 1993's "I Like To Move It," released under his pseudonym Reel 2 Real. That single became a global smash hit and spawned the hit album Move It, cementing Morillo's place as one of the top DJs and remix artists in the world. His 2004 album My World featured collaborations with Diddy and Boy George.
Morillo also started a management company, Double Platinum, with fellow DJ Junior Sanchez and others, as well as a label called Subliminal Records.
