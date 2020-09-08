16-Year-Old Music Prodigy Held A Socially Distanced Piano Recital At Home

One 16-year-old musical prodigy has come up with a solution to brighten people’s spirits while bringing her community closer together during the coronavirus pandemic. Kiesse Nanor, who hails from Ellicott City, Maryland, put on a socially distanced piano recital for her fellow neighbors on Sunday (September 6). Nanor performed from inside of her own home while her neighbors sat outside on the front yard in lawn chairs to listen to the music.



Speaking to WBAL-TV 11, the high school student shared her inspiration for the idea for an at-home recital that came to her one day as she was practicing. Manor usually trains at the New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, but she’s been practicing from home since March because of the pandemic.

“I know that a lot of people are at home, they can't really go out, hang out with their friends, so I was thinking, I know music is a really great way to bring people together, it makes people happy, so if I can play something, like an hour of music for my community, I thought it would be just a good idea to bring people together for a little bit,” she told the outlet.