Jazmine Sullivan Hits Back At Critics Of Weight Loss

“Omg i don’t know if this skinny is good on you,” one commenter said. Another wrote, “I hope that is from natural dieting mama.cause If not .it won't last.be careful.”

The R&B singer earlier this week revealed a slimmer physique on the set of the music video shoot for her new single, “Lost One.” While she received mostly positive feedback from her followers, some decided to body shame her.

Sullivan took to her Instagram Story and said that she isn’t as “skinny” as she looks in the photo, and that her new 180 pound body is not an attempt at being thin.

“Last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” the 33-year-old wrote. “There’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck 😩😂 I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal.”

Sullivan also says she went vegan in order to support her mother, who is battling cancer. “My goal was to support my mother thru her battle w cancer by going vegan with her, and in turn it helped me as well. And I feel really good,” she wrote.

Additionally, Jazmine Sullivan says she plans to continue focusing on her fitness, writing: “I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and am not nearly the model for health and fitness. But I’m trying… And I’ll continue to do so w my momma! Bless ya’ll, love ya’ll,” she wrote before sharing some advice: “Stop talking bout people. Vote in November!”

In late August, Jazmine returned with the single “Lost One,” her first since dropping her last album Reality Show back in 2015.