Jazmine Sullivan Hits Back At Critics Of Weight Loss

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Jazmine Sullivan attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

The R&B singer revealed a slimmer body on the set of the video for her new single, “Lost One.”

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Jazmine Sullivan on Friday (October 2) clapped back at haters of her new look.

The R&B singer earlier this week revealed a slimmer physique on the set of the music video shoot for her new single, “Lost One.” While she received mostly positive feedback from her followers, some decided to body shame her.

“Omg i don’t know if this skinny is good on you,” one commenter said. Another wrote, “I hope that is from natural dieting mama.cause If not .it won't last.be careful.”

On set of LOST ONE video shoot. Coming soon❤️

Sullivan took to her Instagram Story and said that she isn’t as “skinny” as she looks in the photo, and that her new 180 pound body is not an attempt at being thin.

“Last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” the 33-year-old wrote. “There’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck 😩😂 I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal.”

Sullivan also says she went vegan in order to support her mother, who is battling cancer. “My goal was to support my mother thru her battle w cancer by going vegan with her, and in turn it helped me as well. And I feel really good,” she wrote.

Additionally, Jazmine Sullivan says she plans to continue focusing on her fitness, writing: “I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and am not nearly the model for health and fitness. But I’m trying… And I’ll continue to do so w my momma! Bless ya’ll, love ya’ll,” she wrote before sharing some advice: “Stop talking bout people. Vote in November!”

In late August, Jazmine returned with the single “Lost One,” her first since dropping her last album Reality Show back in 2015.

Photo: Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

