Jazmine Sullivan Accentuates Her Tiny Waistline And Sexy Curves In This $2K Designer Trench

Jazmine Sullivan doesn’t often post on her Instagram feed, but when she does, best believe we all pay attention!
On Monday (March 9), the famed songbird blessed her fans with a lookbook moment that beckons the question: “What is she wearing?” If you’re wondering the same, you’re in luck. We’ve got all the deets!
Styled by Billingsley for her most recent performance in California, the 32-year-old singer made quite a statement in her wine-colored Eva Embossed Alligator Trench ($1,995) from Sies Marjan’s Spring '20 Portrait Series.
“I’m a work in progress... but thank God I’m not where I used to be,” she captioned the eye-catching photo.
Strategically highlighting her snatched waistline, Jazmine completed her ensemble with a fitted white t-shirt, distressed skinny jeans, a gray wide-brimmed fedora by Stetson, and a fly pair of Gucci boots to match. Perfection!
