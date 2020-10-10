Mariah Carey Says Her 9-Year-old Son Was Bullied By A White Supremacist

Mariah Carey is having to teach her children about racism probably before she wants too, because one of her 9-year-old twins has already experienced it.

On Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live’s After Show, the iconic singer said that her son Moroccan was recently bullied by a “white supremacist.”

“Rocky just got bullied the other day from a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend,” the 52-year-old told host Andy Cohen. “It’s insane. So this is the world we live in and I’m glad [my book] came out in a timely fashion. It’s what was meant to be.”

“It’s been a struggle for me since I was aware that there was such a thing as race,” she told Andy Cohen. “The only reason I was aware so early on is because it became a subject of humiliation for me as a child.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey Opens Up Childhood Racism And Trauma She Had To Overcome

Carey, who has a Black father and white mother, recalled one incident from when she was in school.

“I drew a picture of my family because that was the assignment and, you know, basically got traumatized by the student teachers who thought I used the wrong crayon because I drew my father with a brown crayon,” she said. “You know, just different experiences as a child.”

Carey continued: “I brought my friend Becky to my dad’s house with me and the parents didn’t know I was Black. They didn’t know she was going to go to a Black man’s house, they only met my mother. And the girl burst into tears because she was so freaked out.”

Carey also was shocked by her friend’s reaction.

“To see that happen, it just changes your perspective on things and it twists it. I really feel like it’s been a lifelong battle,” she added. “A struggle.”

In Carey’s new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she described how she herself dealt with being bi-racial growing up. She says she finished her memoir before the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, so she believes her book is extremely “timely.”

“It’s going to help people that are struggling with figuring it out, even with my own kids,” she explained.

Watch the interview segment below.