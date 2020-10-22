21 Savage Launches New Financial Literacy Course Along With $100K Scholarship Fund

21 Savage has rolled out a new virtual financial literacy course and scholarship program as part of his Bank Account Financial Literacy campaign.

Through his partnership with mobile banking service Chime, the Atlanta-based rapper has expanded his campaign to include a six-course online program that is open to anyone who wants help with learning ins and outs of money management, according to a press release obtained by Forbes. The program will cover banking, budgeting, managing credit and more with lessons available in both Spanish and English. On top of the course, the program will start giving out more than 100 scholarships of $1000 each to high school students. In order to be considered, students must submit an essay upon completion of the program no later than December 4.

RELATED: 21 Savage Launches Free Online Financial Literacy Program For Students

21 Savage started advocating for financial literacy in 2018 when he launched his Bank Account Financial Literacy campaign. Amid global coronavirus outbreak , the 28-year-old rapper rolled out a virtual version of the program offering free online resources and lessons to children from the ages of elementary school up to high school and their families.

“I’m happy to team up with Chime to make this year’s Bank Account Campaign bigger than ever with a new national financial literacy and scholarship program,” 21 Savage said in a press release obtained by Forbes. “I’ve been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life.”