21 Savage Launches Free Online Financial Literacy Program For Students

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Rapper 21 Savage who has been an advocate for teaching personal finance to the community, is taking his financial literacy program online in a virtual financial literacy program for students called Bank Account at Home.
The 27 year-old MC unveiled the program through a partnership with Chime, a mobile banking service, EverFi, an online education company, and non profit, Juma Ventures.
“I started my Bank Account financial literacy program in 2018 to help the youth with money management,” 21 Savage said in a video announcement. “Now that times are hard as ever during this pandemic and so many families are affected across the country, I feel it’s more important than ever to give our next generation of leaders the tools to succeed in life.”
Bank Account at Home will offer free online financial literacy resources and lessons to children from the ages of elementary school up to high school and their families. The program will help them learn the ins and outs of money management such as budgeting, saving, investing and entrepreneurship.
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also co-signed the program, which will help free tablets and WiFi will be provided to students participating in the program, according to the Associated Press. Additional features and scholarship opportunities are slated to roll out sometime in August.
You can learn more about Bank Account at Home here.
Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS