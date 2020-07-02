21 Savage Launches Free Online Financial Literacy Program For Students

Rapper 21 Savage who has been an advocate for teaching personal finance to the community, is taking his financial literacy program online in a virtual financial literacy program for students called Bank Account at Home.

The 27 year-old MC unveiled the program through a partnership with Chime, a mobile banking service, EverFi, an online education company, and non profit, Juma Ventures.

“I started my Bank Account financial literacy program in 2018 to help the youth with money management,” 21 Savage said in a video announcement. “Now that times are hard as ever during this pandemic and so many families are affected across the country, I feel it’s more important than ever to give our next generation of leaders the tools to succeed in life.”