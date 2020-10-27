Chief Keef And Polo G Connect For Virtual Concert

Polo G and Chief Keef put on for their hometown of Chicago as co-headliners of a Dreamstage virtual live concert last week.

The event was first announced in September, and the moment that fans had been waiting finally arrived on Friday (Oct. 23). After a nearly one hour delay, the show got underway with 15-minute sets from up-and-coming Chicago rappers Ballout and Tes X, with both live on stage from Los Angeles. Following their performances, fast-rising rap star Polo G came out onstage.

The 21-year-old started his set off with his new single “Epidemic,” before he ran through some of his fan-favorite cuts including “Dyin Breed,” “Go Stupid,” “Heartless,” and his breakout smash, “Pop Out.” Polo G’s set also came embedded with a few nods Juice WRLD in the songs “Flex” and “Hate The Other Side.” The young rap star, whom Polo G was close to, tragically passed away from an accidental overdose on December 8, 2019, just days after his 21st birthday.

The night was capped off by Chief Keef, who performed some of his biggest hits and fan-favorite cuts like “Valentines,” “2nd Day Out,” “Hood” “Lamb Pass By,” “Kills,” “Where Ya At,” and “Everyday.”

At one point during his set, Ballout came back out to join his Glo Gang chief onstage, and the two vibed off each other. Sosa wrapped up his set by thanking everyone for their support with special shoutouts to his crew.

Following the show, video clips of Polo G and Sosa meeting each other backstage surfaced on social media. And now, fans are begging for a collaboration between the two. Check out some of the reactions to their joint virtual concert below: