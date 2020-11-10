Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Action Figure Sells For $55,000

TMZ reports that Scott gifted a rare, limited-edition action figure from his collaboration with McDonald’s to a young fan named Jonah DeToro who is battling cancer. DeToro posted a picture of his action figure and thanked both Scott and McDonald’s.

This isn't an ordinary action figure. The toy that features Scott holding a McDonald's tray with his signature $6 meal recently sold on reseller marketplace StockX for over $55,000. Five of the handcrafted and numbered figurines were made available through a sweepstake posted on Twitter.

Back in September, Scott and McDonald’s announced their collaboration that consisted of the Cactus Jack meal (consisting of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, medium fries, a Sprite, and barbecue dipping sauce), a capsule collection inspired by the restaurant, and designs for its staff’s uniforms.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collaboration to life," Scott said in a statement at the time. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can't wait for people to see what we have in store."

RELATED: 5 Things We Learned From Travis Scott’s XXL Cover Story

"Travis is a true McDonald's fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley in a statement. "This is the first time in nearly 30 years we've introduced a superstar's name to our menu — we're excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald's near you."

By the end of September, Scott’s meal became so popular that some restaurants had temporarily sold out of some of its ingredients. “We're working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible,” the restaurant announced in a statement.